Christian Frank announces plans for new career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After nearly 25 years in the news business, Christian Frank announced he’ll be changing gears and changing careers later this year.

Christian has been with FOX 17 since 1999, just one month after FOX 17 News went on the air. He started as the weekend anchor and moved to weeknights with Michele DeSelms shortly after. Prior to coming to FOX 17, Christian worked as an anchor and reporter in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Christian is leaving the news business, but will still be living in Grand Rapids, and will still be involved in many of his volunteer efforts like Tribute on the Grand and Paws, Claws and Corks. Christian will be the new Midwest Regional Director for Mien Company, a Grand Rapids-based furniture company providing innovative European-designed products to schools and other office customers.

His last day on FOX 17 will be on October 20.