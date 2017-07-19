Downtown Market hosts 2nd annual ‘Cars and Coffee’ event

Posted 9:27 AM, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42AM, July 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan got the chance to get up close and personal with dozens of hot rods and sports cars this weekend at the Downtown Market.

The second annual 'Cars and Coffee event' event Saturday was modeled after similar ones in California and Palm Beach.

Attendees weer able to take pictures while owners showed off their one-of-a-kind vehicles.

The event is held several weekends throughout the summer. They'll be out again on Friday, August 11th from 7 - 10 p.m. You can check out their Facebook event page here.

1 Comment