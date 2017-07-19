× Founders brews salty, sweet ale to benefit ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting August 15 a new brew will be flowing on tap at Founders Brewing Company to usher in ArtPrize 2017.

Mosaic Promise, Pale Joe and Spectra Trifecta were previous ArtPrize beers, and this year the featured brew is the Green Zebra.

A gose-style ale infused with watermelon and sea salt flavors is a salty, sweet combination as creative as the city-wide art competition.

“ArtPrize is one of the most well-attended public art events in the world, and we are proud to continue our support,” says our Co-Founder and President, Dave Engbers. “We love playing with expectations when it comes to brewing our ArtPrize beers and Green Zebra is the perfect example of that. The gose style is very unique and pretty unknown, even amongst craft beer drinkers, and we wanted to bring our version of it to a larger audience. In fact, for the first time ever, our ArtPrize beer will be available across our entire distribution network so even more of our fans can get to know this style we’ve fallen in love with.”

Unlike in previous years, this artsy brew will be available in 6-pack cans in all 46 states were Founders Brewing Company distributes beginning in mid-August.

ArtPrize officially kicks off on Septemeber 20 and ends October 8.