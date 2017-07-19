Man convicted of killing woman outside GRCC

Posted 4:42 PM, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:52PM, July 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man accused of killing a woman near Grand Rapids Community College last year was convicted of Murder, 1st degree on Wednesday.

The trial of Marcus Bivins lasted just two days.  He will be sentenced on August 16 and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Jeanne Huntoon, 34, was killed outside of a GRCC parking ramp.  Surveillance video showed Bivins dragging her body through the ramp.

Bivins had confessed that his mind “clicked over” during the crime.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s