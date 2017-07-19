Man convicted of killing woman outside GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man accused of killing a woman near Grand Rapids Community College last year was convicted of Murder, 1st degree on Wednesday.

The trial of Marcus Bivins lasted just two days. He will be sentenced on August 16 and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Jeanne Huntoon, 34, was killed outside of a GRCC parking ramp. Surveillance video showed Bivins dragging her body through the ramp.

Bivins had confessed that his mind “clicked over” during the crime.