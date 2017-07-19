Morning Mix Meals: Chicken Fajita Kebabs

Ingredients:
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- Zest and juice of one large lime
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 large green bell pepper
- 1 large yellow onion
Directions:
- Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Place in a zip-top bag.
- Whisk together the canola oil, lime juice and zest, chili powder, cumin, garlic, jalapeno, and salt. Pour over the chicken, seal the bag, then gently squish the bag so the chicken is coated with the marinade.
- Place the bag in a backing dish to catch any accidental drips, then refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight. If you're using wooden skewers, soak the skewers in water for at least 20 minutes prior to use.
- When ready to cook, heat up the grill to medium-high. Cut the bell peppers and onion into 3/4 inch chunks, then thread onto the skewer with marinated chicken pieces, alternating the chicken with the vegetables.
- Lightly oil the grill, then place the kebabs on the grill, cover, and let them cook until the chicken is fully cooked and no longer pink (6-8 minutes.) Turn the chicken once or twice throughout so that it cooks evenly.
- Remove the chicken kebabs to a serving plat and sprinkle with cilantro. Squeeze some fresh lime juice on top, then serve garnished with salsa, sour cream, or guacamole as desired.