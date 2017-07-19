× Multiple crews battling barn fire at Hillside Dairy Farm

FENNVILLE, Mich– Nearly 100 firefighters from five different departments responded to a call of a barn fire in Allegan County Wednesday evening.

Crews tell FOX 17 the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at Hillside Dairy Farm in Fennville. As of 9:30 p.m., there were no flames showing but smoke was still coming from the barn, which is believed to be used for storage.

Officials say no animals are inside the barn, and that no injuries have been reported.

At this point, a cause of the fire remains unknown.