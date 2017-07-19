× Naked woman found lying on top of Battle Creek fire truck

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police are trying to find out more about the woman who was found naked on top of a Battle Creek fire truck inside the Capital Avenue station Wednesday morning.

Police say that the firefighters found the woman lying on the back of the truck at Station #6 at 2401 Capital Avenue SW about 6:00 a.m. She was naked, but her clothes were found inside the station.

The woman was taken to Bronson Battle Creek hospital for evaluation, but she left the hospital before giving any information to police, including her identity. How the woman came to be at the fire station or what happened to her before the incident is also not known.

Police say that none of the firefighters are suspected to be involved in the incident. Six firefighters were sleeping at the station and did not hear her come in. The crew did not have any calls out overnight. The final check of the building was at 10:00 p.m.