Need a family getaway? Plan a stay-cation at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families don't have to travel far or out of state to create the perfect family getaway. At Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, the whole family can enjoy a wonderful stay-cation less than two hours north of Grand Rapids.

Splash, surf, gamble, swing those clubs and make some amazing memories at one of Soaring Eagle's properties.

The water park has 40,000 square feet of ultimate indoor fun with a lazy river, water slides, and a surf simulator.

For those who want to take advantage of the good weather and love to play golf should try their hand at the Waabooz Run Golf Course.

Rain or shine, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is just down the road so the adults can get away and have their own night of fun.

Want to make it a two or three day trip? Soaring Eagle has plenty of rooms that can accommodate families big and small. Or if families want to make their trip more of a camping experience, they can make sleeping arrangements under the stars at the Hideaway RV Park.

There's no need to worry about driving to all of these properties; they're all close together and can be accessed by a complimentary bus service.

To make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.