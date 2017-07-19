× Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wesco, escaped with money

NEW ERA, Mich. — Officers are searching for a suspect that allegedly robbed a Wesco in New Era but got away.

According to police, the suspect entered the gas station on 1st Street and demanded cash from an employee before they fled on foot with the money.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department with the help of a K-9 unit searched the area unsuccessful.

This incident is still under investigation.