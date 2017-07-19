Problem Solvers Result: Attorney General issues ‘cease and desist’ to Family Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - In a follow up to a series of FOX 17 Problem Solvers reports, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a cease and desist order to Family Fitness, telling the to stop its "unlawful practice of misleading members into believing they must make certain monetary payments after they cancelled their gym and personal training contracts."

Schuette says that he advised Family Fitness he is interviewing affected customers and may open a formal investigation or file a suit against the chain.

FOX 17 Problem Solver Darren Cunningham filed several reports from affected people in June and forwarded dozens of emailed complaints directly to the AG's office.

Consumers may file a complaint online by emailing miag@michigan.gov. You can also go to Online Consumer Complaint/Inquiry page otherwise they may send their complaint by regular mail or fax as listed below. If you have any questions, please call the Consumer Protection Division Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM at 517-373-1140 or toll free 877-765-8388.

We'll have more details as they become available.