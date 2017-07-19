Strong winds are possible later tonight

Posted 8:03 PM, July 19, 2017, by

West Michigan – Thunderstorms are possible later Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, and some of those storms could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms late tonight into early tomorrow.

The most likely risk would be strong winds over 60 mph. Here is a portion of the forecast discussion from the National Weather Service regarding late tonight.

Above is the latest Future Track model forecast for 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Most of our models have an area of thunderstorms moving into our northern counties after 4 a.m. and tracking southeast out of the area by 9 a.m.

