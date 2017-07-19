Try this recipe for Lemon Chicken & Lemon Raspberry Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Farmers' Markets and gardens are full of fresh and delicious produce in the summer. With so many healthy foods in season, it's a great idea to incorporate them into everyday meals.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, shows us how to make a zesty chicken dish and Lemon Raspberry Cake.

Lemon Raspberry Cake

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups all-purpose flour

⁄ cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

⁄ teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup plain yogurt

1 1 ⁄ 3 cups sugar, divided

⁄ cups sugar, divided 3 extra-large eggs

2 teaspoons lemon zest, grated (zest of 2 lemons)

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

⁄ teaspoon pure vanilla extract 1 ⁄ 2 cup vegetable oil

⁄ cup vegetable oil 1 ⁄ 3 cup fresh lemon juice

⁄ cup fresh lemon juice 1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Raspberries to top it off

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease an 8 1/2 by 4 1/4 by 2 1/2-inch loaf pan. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Grease and flour the pan. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt into 1 bowl. In another bowl, whisk together the yogurt, 1 cup sugar, the eggs, lemon zest, and vanilla. Slowly whisk the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. With a rubber spatula, fold the vegetable oil into the batter, making sure it's all incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 50 minutes, or until a cake tester placed in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Meanwhile, cook the 1/3 cup lemon juice and remaining 1/3 cup sugar in a small pan until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is clear. Set the lemon syrup aside. When the cake is done, allow it to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Carefully place on a baking rack over a sheet pan. While the cake is still warm, pour the lemon-sugar syrup over the cake and allow it to soak inches Cool. For the glaze, combine the confectioners' sugar and lemon juice and pour over the cake. Put raspberries on top to taste.

Recipe for Lemon Chicken will be posted as it becomes available.