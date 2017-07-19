Consumer reporter John Matarese reveals items that are cheaper in the store than on Amazon:
When Amazon is NOT the cheapest option
-
Amazon buying Whole Foods
-
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits
-
Amazon strikes again; the dressing room in your house
-
Trump attacks Washington Post, Amazon over ‘internet taxes’
-
Michigan approves incentive for Amazon to add 1,600 jobs
-
-
Nike to start selling sneakers through online giant Amazon
-
Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know
-
Amazon Prime Day 2017: The best deals, hidden discounts and more
-
Some great deals are fake deals on selling apps
-
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal
-
-
Morning Buzz: Non-prime Amazon users get free shipping for orders $25 or more
-
Review: These cheap phones are decent alternatives as low as $50
-
Morning Buzz: World’s Largest Rubber Duck
2 comments
Meh!
How can it be cheaper when MOST stores no longer have merchandise worth buying? And most of their “inventory” is online anyway!
Old Bob
It is often much cheaper to go to the store rather then get it at Amazon. One needs to no the value of an item before they buy it.