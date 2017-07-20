‘Ask an Athlete’ – Cole Bauml

Posted 11:11 PM, July 20, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Michigan Whitecaps outfielder grew up in Saskatchewan, Cananda loved hockey and has a difficult name to pronounce, all that in the latest edition of 'Ask an Athlete' available in the attached video.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s