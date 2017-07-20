Barn fire challenging fire crews in Fennville

Posted 5:27 AM, July 20, 2017, by

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Crews have been on the scene of a barn fire throughout the night trying to extinguish active embers.

According to officials, the fire began in a large amount of straw that was located in the barn at the Hillside Dairy Farm in Allegan County.  It is believed the fire sparked from a piece of farming machinery in the barn.

As of Thursday morning, firefighters were using machinery to move the straw around to search for lingering hot spots.

The damages caused by this fire is unknown at this time and no injuries are being reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s