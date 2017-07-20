× Barn fire challenging fire crews in Fennville

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Crews have been on the scene of a barn fire throughout the night trying to extinguish active embers.

According to officials, the fire began in a large amount of straw that was located in the barn at the Hillside Dairy Farm in Allegan County. It is believed the fire sparked from a piece of farming machinery in the barn.

As of Thursday morning, firefighters were using machinery to move the straw around to search for lingering hot spots.

The damages caused by this fire is unknown at this time and no injuries are being reported.