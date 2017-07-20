Board the USS Gerald R. Ford with local, free event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tickets are sold out to board the actual USS Gerald R. Ford for its official commissioning on Saturday, however, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is gearing up to have a local celebration right here in Grand Rapids.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to share the commissioning ceremony with the Grand Rapids community,” said Joe Calvaruso, Gerald R. Ford Foundation executive director. “We are thankful for the community’s continued support honoring President Ford’s legacy.”

This free event Saturday includes activities from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

The family fun includes toy boat races, games and activities hosted by Salvation Army Kroc Corps Community Center and tunes by the Salvation Army Brass Band. Those in attendance will also be given the chance to write those serving aboard the new aircraft carrier and donate to the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral Patrick Walsh will speak about his experience as the 59th Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The speech will give visitors a glimpse into life in the Navy, similar to those serving on the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The official commissioning will stream live at the event at 10 a.m.

For more information visit https://geraldrfordfoundation.org.