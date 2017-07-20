Bobcat killed by passing car in Muskegon Co.

Warning: Photos may be considered graphic for some viewers.
MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Muskegon County woman did find a bobcat along the side of Maple Island Road over the weekend.
Elise Pavlige told FOX 17 on Sunday that she was driving down Maple Island Road Saturday when they saw a large cat that had been hit by a car on the side of the road. She took pictures and sent them to us and to the DNR.
The DNR replied to FOX 17 Wednesday, telling us that it is a bobcat and that they are not rare in the Muskegon area.
Photo Gallery
43.323819 -86.038975
3 comments
Push To Talk
People suck. They don’t care if they hit critters or not. i live in the sticks and see it all the time. drivers just don’t care. ive seen a mother duck and her hatch run over on porpoise.
BTW, a picture of a dead critter is a bit in poor taste.
Dave Watson
Dang, I bet it was a sight to see, a duck and ducklings riding a porpoise, let alone getting run over. You don’t see that very often.
jurpy
Next, A Black Bear will be hit.