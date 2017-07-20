Bobcat killed by passing car in Muskegon Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Photos may be considered graphic for some viewers.

MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Muskegon County woman did find a bobcat along the side of Maple Island Road over the weekend.

Elise Pavlige told FOX 17 on Sunday that she was driving down Maple Island Road Saturday when they saw a large cat that had been hit by a car on the side of the road. She took pictures and sent them to us and to the DNR.

The DNR replied to FOX 17 Wednesday, telling us that it is a bobcat and that they are not rare in the Muskegon area.