Get whiter teeth in just 5 minutes with Power Swabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A whiter smile can make a person look younger, healthier, and feel more confident. So if you have teeth that are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine or smoking, all of those stains can disappear with Power Swabs.

Scott DeFalco stopped by to show off Power Swabs and demonstrate how simple it is to use.

Power Swabs can get your teeth two shades whiter in five minutes, and six shades whiter in one week.

Power Swabs is also offering an exclusive deal for Morning Mix viewers. If you mention the Morning Mix and buy two Power Swab kits, you'll get the third free. You'll also get free shipping on your order along with three free Quick Stick.

You can call 1-800-663-7516 to place an order, or order online.