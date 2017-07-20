× Holland man sentenced to 100 months in prison for role in Hookah Lounge shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Holland man has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for his role in a shootout that left one person dead in 2016.

Demetrius Viney, Jr., 24, was sentenced Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm according to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. He was also ordered to forfeit the gun, serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay a $1,200 fine.

Investigators say that Viney started a shootout with a rival outside the Hookah Lounge in Holland on September 11, 2016. The resulting shootout resulted in the death of Anthony Lamb, Viney’s friend.

Aaron Young, 25, was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee in December on a murder warrant in the case. His trial for murder is scheduled to start in December.