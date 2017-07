× Holland man sentenced to 100 months in prison for role in Hookah Lounge shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Holland man has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for his role in a shootout that left one person dead in 2016.

Demetrius Viney, Jr., 24, was sentenced Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm according to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. He was also ordered to forfeit the gun, serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay a $1,200 fine.

Investigators say that Viney started a shootout with a rival outside the Hookah Lounge in Holland on September 11, 2016. ┬áThe resulting shootout resulted in the death of Anthony Lamb, Viney’s friend.

Aaron Young, 25, was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee in December on a murder warrant in the case.  His trial for murder is scheduled to start in December.