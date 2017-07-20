Lowered credit scores linger for Family Fitness ex-members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Mary Klekatka said she's definitely feeling the lasting effects of her gym membership at the Family Fitness Wyoming location. But it's not from working out. Instead, she said it's her credit score that's taken a hit.

"When you have a credit score that's up past 700 and my credit union tells me with that lingering on there has dropped me 40%, that's a problem," she said.

Klekatka said she learned of a thousand dollar debt she supposedly owed the gym even though she said she fulfilled her membership. The debt ended up in collections and on her credit report. She said it damaged her credit score. After complaining, she said the gym dismissed the debt but told her it'd be another 30 days or so before it would drop off her report. She wants it gone and said it's put important plans on hold.

Klekatka said, "So I can buy a house, and I can't do that right now with that lingering."​

Roberto Castro, another former member said, "I was so upset I couldn't even sleep at night. I was like, 'What, I can't believe they won't even listen to me.'"

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers actually helped Castro get his debt cleared in June. It was just below $1,800 that he actually didn't owe. The gym told the Problem Solvers staff would straighten things out for him, and they did. The gym also put it in writing for Castro. Just before that news report, the collections agency Swift Funds told FOX 17 that it stopped doing business with Family Fitness because of the negative feedback from customers during our reports. Like Klekatka, that left Castro dealing solely with the gym. He said the gym told him to wait 30 to 60 days for the debt to disappear.

Castro said, "I thought it would be like the next day, maybe a week. I don't know why they're making me wait so long."

If you need to dispute a debt, you can do that with the credit reporting agencies.

You can file a complaint with Attorney General's Office online by emailing miag@michigan.gov or go to Online Consumer Complaint/Inquiry page. Otherwise, consumers may send their complaint by regular mail or fax as listed below. If you have any questions, please call the Consumer Protection Division Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM at 517-373-1140 or toll free 877-765-8388.