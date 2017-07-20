Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. An invasive type of crayfish that's native to Mississippi has found its way to Michigan.

The Department of Natural Resources says they're found several of these Red Swamp Crayfish in Sunset Lake in Vicksburg, and in a retention pond in Novi, on the state's east side.

The crayfish dig deep burrows that can damage dams, levees, and irrigation systems. They also compete with native crayfish for food and habitats.

The DNR says getting rid of them is difficult, but they'll use nets and traps to try and catch them.

2. Baby fever has struck at John Ball Zoo because they just got a new monkey!

This one surprised zoo officials because the parents of the Saki Monkey are in their 20's. While that doesn't sound old for a human, this type of monkey usually only lives between 10 and 20 years.

The gender will not be known until the baby's first vet exam in a few months.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the little guy, he'll be hard to find. Zookeepers say the baby clings to mom's side, and blends in with her fur.

3. Restaurant Week GR is only a few weeks away, but the menus are already out.

Menus for more than 70 restaurants were published online.

Some of those places included Brewery Vivant, Bull's Head Tavern, and Gravity Taphouse Grille.

A two course lunch will cost $14 a person. All dinners are three courses, but prices will vary depending on the restaurant.

Restaurant Week starts on August 9.

4. McDonald's will soon be selling a burger made with kale and sriracha sauce.

The signature sriracha burger is set to be released later this month, and will combine sriracha with crispy onions, tomato slices, and a mix of fresh spinach and kale.

Not only does this mean sriracha is becoming a semi-permanent McDonald's menu items, but it's also the first time kale is being introduced as an ingredient in any of their burgers.

5. One of the nation's largest retailers is on a mission to pack some powerful positivity into the back-to-school season.

Walmart will be honoring students known as "Everyday Heroes."

The retailer says they'll spotlight students who are giving back to both their communities and schools in heroic ways.

The company will be joining forces with school districts and college campuses all across the United States to identify these deserving students.

Once the students are chosen, they will be surprised at the start of the school year, with free school gear.