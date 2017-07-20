Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after bike leaves roadway, goes air born

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old man from Leslie is in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle on southbound M-60 in Jackson County on Wednesday.

Around 3:15 p.m. police responded to the report of a motorcycle crash and arrived on the scene to find the cyclist severely injured off to the side of the road.

According to police, the motorcycle left the roadway hitting a guardrail before going air born, and going over the top of the bridge near Michigan Avenue.

Originally taken to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, the motorcyclist was later airlifted to the University of Michigan Health System.

This incident is still under investigation, but the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.