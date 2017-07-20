OJ Simpson granted parole in Nevada robbery

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.
A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.
Simpson responded emotionally, saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Four parole commissioners in Carson City questioned Simpson by videoconference from the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada. He has been held there since he was convicted in 2008.
The conviction came 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of murder in 1995 in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.
steve
“Thank you, thank you, thank you”. The parole board got one more ‘thank you’ than the jury that dropped the ball and found him not guilty in 1995. I realize that the Nicole Brown-Ron Goldman trial had nothing to do with this, but the idea of cutting loose someone who, in my opinion, was guilty of a double murder, is disgusting.
Push To Talk
what a slap in the face of justice.
but, he’ll be back in prison within a year, too bad that wont help his next victim.