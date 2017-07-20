On The Midway: Games & rides at the Ionia Free Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So many memories have been made in the past century at the Ionia Free Fair, and many of those come from The Midway.

The Midway features plenty of food stalls, games, and attractions that will guarantee a good time for kids and adults of all ages.

Leigh Ann joined up with former Queen Ionia, Alyssa, to walk the Midway to see what attractions are at the fair this year. They even have a competition to see who can win a prize first at one of the game stalls.

The Ionia Free Fair runs through July 22.

For a complete fair schedule, head to ioniafreefair.com.