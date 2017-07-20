Painter pays it forward to man who lost his wife

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan painter is taking it upon himself to pay it forward, giving a gift to his neighbor that’ll last for years to come.

Bob Fitzpatrick says it’s a gift he never saw coming.

Fitzpatrick and his wife Jackie have been living in their Muskegon home for 25 years, that was until Jackie got sick and passed away June 24. He says his home is just a house without Jackie.

But Enrique Gutierrez, owner of Dynasty Painting and Powerwashing is looking to change that by giving his home a makeover at a time he needs it most.

“I’m gonna powerwash everything, his decks and entire home,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is also painting his home, garage, and fence free of charge with the help of the Orchard View High School football team. And after hearing about this special opportunity, Sherwin-Williams Paint and Coating Manufacturing Company is cutting the cost of the paint to virtually nothing.

“Giving him that will, that will to go on, is priceless,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez says the project will begin July 31, hoping to bring new life to a home where colors seemingly fade. Now the only thing left for Fitzpatrick to do is pick a new color.

“I’m thinking a darker gray and ‘her blue,’ I always called it ‘Jackie Blue,’” Fitzpatrick said. “Something to remind me, ya know?”