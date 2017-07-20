× Police: Saugatuck restaurant mistakenly serves alcohol to five-year-old child

SAUGATUCK, Mich. – A restaurant says they have taken disciplinary action after a five-year-old child was served an alcoholic drink last Friday.

The incident happened at The Butler in Saugatuck. Police say the child was mistakenly served the wrong drink by restaurant staff.

The child was taken to Holland Community Hospital and treated and released.

The restaurant issued a statement Thursday that they were cooperating with all parties involved and steps were being taken to make sure it didn’t happen again:

“In our 56 years of doing business as a family owned restaurant we at The Butler are taking this incident very seriously. Disciplinary measures were taken immediately and actions have been taken to ensure something like this won’t happen again. We are cooperating with all parties involved.” – The Butler.

Police say the investigation is still open.