Soaring Eagle Casino announces renovations

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will be getting an upgrade in renovations later this summer and fall.

The $26.5 million project includes a new sports bar and night club near the gaming floor, updating the Entertainment Hall, enclosing the non-smoking area and re-designing Kid’s Quest and Cyber Quest areas. The renovations will include a new high limit and VIP lounge area, a relocated poker room and re-branding the current sub shop.

The first phase of the project is expected to start next month and the second phase begins in September. The whole project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2018.