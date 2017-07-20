Solve crime at the new puzzle room inside the GR Public Museum

Posted 10:29 AM, July 20, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new crime solving experience is open at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

It all takes place inside their new Puzzle Room: Quest for Conviction.

Groups of up to 10 people will have an hour to find clues, solve puzzles and get enough evidence to figure out who did the crime.

The murder mystery is based on the famous murders in 1916 of the Peck family from Grand Rapids by a local dentist Arthur Waite.

It’s recommend participants are ages 12 and up.

This will be open during regular museum hour or after hours can be reserved.

Admission is $10 for members and $15 for the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s