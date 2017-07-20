Thrifty Thursday: ‘Jazz in the Park’ concert schedule and line-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The summer may be half over, but it's not to late to hop on the Rapid and head downtown to listen to The West Michigan Jazz Society's "Jazz In the Park" concert series.

Here's a line-up of performers playing for the rest of the summer:

July 24 – Jim Cooper & Organic Vibes

July 31- Metro Jazz Voices

August 7 - Mary Rademacher & The Fred Knapp Quartet

August 14 - WMJS’s 2017 Musician of the Year, pianist and vocalist Dr. Robin Connell

Concerts are held on Monday nights at Ah-Nab-Awen Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information on performers, visit wmichjazz.org.