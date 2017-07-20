Thrifty Thursday: ‘Jazz in the Park’ concert schedule and line-up

The summer may be half over, but it's not to late to hop on the Rapid and head downtown to listen to The West Michigan Jazz Society's "Jazz In the Park" concert series.
Here's a line-up of performers playing for the rest of the summer:
July 24 – Jim Cooper & Organic Vibes
July 31- Metro Jazz Voices
August 7 - Mary Rademacher & The Fred Knapp Quartet
August 14 - WMJS’s 2017 Musician of the Year, pianist and vocalist Dr. Robin Connell
Concerts are held on Monday nights at Ah-Nab-Awen Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information on performers, visit wmichjazz.org.