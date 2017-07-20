Two people stabbed in Marshall; suspect in hospital with injuries

MARSHALL, Mich. – Two people were stabbed and one person arrested during a fight in Marshall Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of West Madison about 4:30 p.m. They found a 34-year-old woman with life-threatening stab wounds and a 32-year-old man with serious injuries, as well. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

A third person, the suspect, also had facial and head injuries, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and will be taken to Calhoun County Jail after he is treated. Police say he is facing charges of aggravated assault, attempting to do bodily harm and being a repeat offender.

Police say the incident began when the parties involved started arguing over missing or stolen tools.

Names have not yet been released.