Mother charged with murder, child abuse in death of Wyoming infant

Posted 12:07 PM, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27PM, July 20, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming woman is facing murder and child abuse charges in the death of her 6-month-old boy.

Lovily Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Wyoming Police say she brought the child to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital earlier Wednesday.  He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police believe that the child died in the 2600 block of McKee Avenue SW.

Thursday afternoon, the Kent County Prosecutor announced charges of Felony Murder and first-degree child abuse against Johnson.  She has not yet been arraigned.

