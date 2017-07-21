× Armed and Dangerous: Police search for double homicide suspect

FLORENCE TWP., Mich. — Police are searching for Zachary Michael Patten, 32, who they believe shot and killed two people overnight. Police are warning he is armed and dangerous.

Thursday night, a 31-year-old woman in the Kalamazoo was shot and killed during what police are calling an argument. Gunshots were reported around 9:30 p.m. on Tray Lane east of Drake Road in Kalamazoo.

Police believe Patten then made his way to Featherstone Road in St. Joseph County near Constantine, where the second victim was shot.

According to St. Joseph County Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite children were home at the time of the second shooting but were escorted off the premises.

Patten is reported to have fled the scene in a Chrysler Pacifica with Michigan license plate CLN8244.

If you have any information on these situations or Patten’s whereabouts please call police or 911.