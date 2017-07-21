Benefits of following a written financial plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to finances, most of us come up with some kind of plan to make sure we're financially sound. However some of us aren't very organized and just make up the plan as we go, resulting in bumps in the road to financial stability.

Michael Markey Jr., co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, says that following a written financial plan is the best way to make sure finances stay on track.

By having a written plan, it becomes more like instructions on how to spend and save money. This way financial decisions are thought about more carefully, allowing an easier way to keep a record of how much money they have.

For more information on how you can fireproof your finances, visit www.legacyfinancialnetwork.com or call 1-855-LFNETWORK.