Christmas in July: Team surprises GR homeless with gifts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Two men celebrated Christmas in July with the local homeless community, passing out free food, water, and clothes underneath a Christmas tree in Heartside Park.

Rich Zavits and Mark Jarnegan Sr. believe many are just one pay check away from being homeless. They've taken that thought to heart, now giving back to those who need it most. It's an effort to inspire others while paying it forward.

"I wanna try to inspire more people to do acts of kindness in the world and being kind doesn’t cost a thing," Zavits said. "We knew it was going to be hot, so we went through the whole Christmas theme just because it's fun."

Friday, the duo passed out quite the Christmas bounty of provisions to nearly 100 people on one of the hottest days of the year.

Zavits and Jarnegan have a Facebook page called Share to Care. They're recruiting volunteers and accepting donations for their next giving event scheduled tentatively for next month.