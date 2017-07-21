Detroit offers 50 percent home discounts to teachers

Posted 6:04 PM, July 21, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — Teachers who work in Detroit can get a 50 percent discount on homes purchased from the city’s Land Bank auction program.

Mayor Mike Duggan and others announced the program Friday and said it’s open to people who work in public and private schools. The new superintendent, Nikolai Vitti, hopes it will help him fill many vacancies at the Detroit district.

Vitti says there’s “too much disconnect” between students and staff because many school employees live outside Detroit.

Clark Durant, co-founder of Cornerstone charter schools in Detroit, says he’s also looking for teachers.

The Detroit Land Bank owns about 30,000 properties. More than 200 have been sold with discounts to city employees or retirees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s