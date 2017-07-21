Gerber celebrates 90th anniversary at National Baby Food Festival

Gerber is celebrating their 90th anniversary, and they are having a huge birthday party to celebrate at the National Baby Food Festival.

The National Baby Food Festival is a four-day annual event hosted in Fremont, the baby food capital of the world and where Gerber was founded.

Besides celebrating baby food, there will be plenty of fun activities like the Kid's Zone, a community picnic, the Baby Crawl, free entertainment, an arts and crafts show, a farmers market, corporate Olympics, a bed race, car show, and many more events.

Gerber will be at the festival taking part in the parade, followed by a 90th birthday party at Veteran's Memorial Park. The party will be on Saturday afternoon from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m, with plenty of birthday treats, kids activities, and a photo booth.  Gerber also plans on making some big announcements about the future of their company.

The National Baby Food Festival runs now through Saturday, July 22.

For a complete schedule of events or to learn more, visit BabyFoodFestival.com.

