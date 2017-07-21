× Kalamazoo Undersheriff announces retirement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Undersheriff of Kalamazoo has announced his retirement.

Paul Matyas announced he will be retiring from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office this fall. Matyas has been Undersheriff since 2009 when Sheriff Richard Fuller was elected Sheriff.

Prior to becoming Undersheriff, Matyas was a police officer in Portage for 33 years. He was a patrol officer, a youth bureau detective, a sergeant and for 20 years, he was a Lieutenant for the department. He also served four years as a Chief Investigator to the Multi County Citizens Grand Jury that covers Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Van Buren and Calhoun Counties.

Sheriff Fuller stated in a press release, “Undersheriff Matyas was very instrumental in the advancements the Sheriff Office has made over the past eight and one half years especially with his knowledge of forensics and technology. I was glad that he accepted my offer to become a key part of my administration and while we will certainly miss him, my wife and I wish him the best in retirement.”

Matyas says he’ll help Sheriff Fuller in the search for the new Undersheriff and they hope to have a new Undersheriff in place by October.