Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 21

1. The USS Gerald R. Ford officially joins the navy on Saturday.

It actually kicks off a new class of aircraft carriers, also bearing president Ford’s name. This ship comes with a lot of new technology, including an upgraded weapon system, a longer-lasting nuclear reactor, and more room for aircraft.

The ship’s media crew says the vessel is just as versatile as the president it’s named for.

The Ford will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia.

2. The 18th annual Taste of Grand Rapids is now underway.

There will be everything from Italian cuisine, to some Jamaican flavor, plenty of local music and family fun for everyone.

St. Julian Winery will be out serving up their award winning wines too.

It’s being held at John Ball Park and kicks-off at 3 p.m. and runs all day Saturday.

3. The group working to restore the Grand River has made a big announcement.

Grand Rapids Whitewater says they hired a new CEO and president, who previously restored a major waterway in Georgia.

Up until now, the co-founders of Grand Rapids Whitewater have been leading the project as volunteers.

The new CEO, Richard Bishop, managed the $26 million restoration of the Chattahoochee River through downtown Columbus, Georgia.

The project led to a boom in tourism and outdoor recreation.

Grand Rapids Whitewater has recently received funding from both the state and federal governments.

4. The Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant is getting a face lift.

The $26.5 million renovation project will start later in the fall.

It includes a new sports bar, night club, and updated entertainment hall, and enclosing the non-smoking area.

The project will also include a new VIP lounge area called ‘High Limit,’ and it will relocate the poker room to the casino.

The project should be complete by next spring.

5. It’s National Junk Food Day!

It’s a day dedicated to all those sweet, salty and greasy foods that are not so good for you.

Junk food could mean something different for everyone, but it’s almost always high in calories and low in nutritional value.

A 2017 study at Michigan State University linked job stress to junk food indulgence. The study said employees tend to binge on junk food after a stressful day, but today everyone gets a free pass.