Police: female dies in shooting, no suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers attempted to revive a female victim after they were called to the scene of a shooting on Thursday night in the 1800 Block of Tray Lane in Kalamazoo.

Police arrived on scene to find a 31-year-old female shot following what they believe was an argument with the suspect. CPR was unsuccessful and she died on scene.

This incident is still under investigation and no suspect is in custody at this time. It is reported that the suspect in question fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

