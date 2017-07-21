× Police: Two overnight homicides connected

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old female in the Kalamazoo area died Thursday night after being shot during what police believe to be an argument. Now a second victim is dead in St. Joseph County.

According to police, they believe the shooting incident that took place in the 1800 Block of Tray Lane in Kalamazoo is connected to another homicide that occurred in St. Joseph County overnight.

Both cases are still under investigation and the suspect is not in custody.

Stay with FOX 17 on air and online for all the latest information.