Snyder asks Trump for disaster declaration after flooding

Posted 11:52 AM, July 21, 2017, by

Midland County flooding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is asking President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration after flooding caused damage in four mid-Michigan counties.

The request made Friday seeks supplementary federal aid to help people with temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans and other assistance. The flash flooding occurred in Bay, Isabella, Gladwin and Midland counties in June.

Snyder’s request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will advise Trump on whether it should be granted.

It’s not clear how much damage was caused by the severe weather and flooding, but Snyder calls it a “historic flood” and says “we’re looking at every resource to help them rebuild.”

