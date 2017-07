BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Battle Creek are looking for the person who broke into an employee’s vehicle and stole her credit and debit cards.

The federal officers say that the employee found her cards were used at a Shell gas station and a Marathon gas station in Battle Creek. The suspect also tried to use the cards at an Office Max in Portage.

Anyone with information should call Dept. of Veterans Affairs Police at 269-223-5137.