The Computer Shop captures surveillance video of break-in

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon business owner is sharing surveillance videos hoping to help police catch the person who broke into her shop and stole computers.
Shirley Brink of The Computer Shop contacted police with the videos. She says the theft happened early Sunday morning and about $1,500 of damage was done to the store and merchandise.
The store was robbed in a similar fashion in August 2016. In that robbery, about $5,000 worth of computers were taken.
Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police.
43.282400 -86.226944
steve
The setting looks like a sleazy store in a poorly lit area. Hit twice in almost two years? I don’t think their insurance carrier is going to be very happy,