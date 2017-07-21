Weekend lane and ramp closures

Here’s a rundown of weekend road projects that will affect you on I-196, I-96, and in the 94/131 interchange, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation:

I-196

Lane closure eastbound from Market Avenue to US-131.

Saturday 6 a.m. to no later than 5 a.m. Monday (7/22-7/24).

I-96

Lane closure eastbound from the Saranac Rest Area to M-66 Ionia exit.

Lane closure westbound from Sunfield Highway to M-66 Ionia exit.

Friday 9 p.m. to no later than 6 a.m. Monday (7/21-7/24).

US-131/I-94

Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-94.

Detour: Exit to westbound I-94 to the first exit at 9th Street. Exit and return to eastbound I-94.

Friday 8 p.m. to no later than 6 a.m. Monday (7/21-7/24)

M-6

Ramp closure that began Friday morning: