Weekend lane and ramp closures

Posted 10:47 AM, July 21, 2017, by

Here’s a rundown of weekend road projects that will affect you on I-196, I-96, and in the 94/131 interchange, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation:

 

I-196

  • Lane closure eastbound from Market Avenue to US-131.
  • Saturday 6 a.m. to no later than 5 a.m. Monday (7/22-7/24).

 

I-96

  • Lane closure eastbound from the Saranac Rest Area to M-66 Ionia exit.
  • Lane closure westbound from Sunfield Highway to M-66 Ionia exit.
  • Friday 9 p.m. to no later than 6 a.m. Monday (7/21-7/24).

 

US-131/I-94

  • Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-94.
  • Detour: Exit to westbound I-94 to the first exit at 9th Street. Exit and return to eastbound I-94.
  • Friday 8 p.m. to no later than 6 a.m. Monday (7/21-7/24)

 

M-6

Ramp closure that began Friday morning:

  • Ramps closed from Wilson Avenue to eastbound M-6.
  • Now through September 15.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s