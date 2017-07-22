× 1 hurt when boats crash in Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured and taken to a Grand Rapids hospital after two boats collided Saturday morning on Lake Michigan.

At 10:37 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and a boat from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Grand Haven responded to a report of two boats crashing with injuries off Brucker Beach on Lake Michigan in Grand Haven Township.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency personnel found one person with serious injuries after the collision. That person was transported by Aeromed helicopter to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.