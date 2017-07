Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- At least 1,000 customers are waking up without power after a transformer blew early Saturday.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 that the hardest hit areas include Jenison and Hudsonville.

It is not clear what led up to the transformer blowing up.

Power is expected to be restored by 10:15 a.m., according to the Consumer's Energy outage map.