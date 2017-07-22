Blown transformer leaves 1,000 customers without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- At least 1,000 customers were without power overnight after a transformer blew early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 that the hardest hit areas include Jenison and Hudsonville.

It is not clear what led up to the transformer blowing up.

Power was restored by 7:30 a.m., according to the Consumer's Energy outage map.