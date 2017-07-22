Blown transformer leaves 1,000 customers without power

Posted 5:09 AM, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:42AM, July 22, 2017

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- At least 1,000 customers were without power overnight after a transformer blew early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 that the hardest hit areas include Jenison and Hudsonville.

It is not clear what led up to the transformer blowing up.

Power was restored by 7:30 a.m., according to the Consumer's Energy outage map.

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    Someone called me after the storm last week and wanted to know what I thought of Consumers Powers response. They called the wrong person. I think the Government should fine Consumers Powers five hundred dollars a day per household after the second day with out power.

    Reply