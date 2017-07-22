× Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion during fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek firefighter was treated for smoke exhaustion early Saturday while battling a blaze that quickly spread from the back of a home to the second floor and the attic.

Crews were called to a home on Willow Street around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the back.

The fire quickly spread, causing crews to attack the home from its interior.

The firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion and was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but crews say the home was damaged from the fire, smoke, and water used to put it out.

We’re told the home was occupied at the time of the blaze but no injuries were reported.