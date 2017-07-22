Gibson starts strong, Twins hold on to beat Tigers, 6-5

Posted 11:54 PM, July 22, 2017, by

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 22: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers is pulled from the game against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning on July 22, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Tigers 6-5. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson took a shutout into the eighth inning in his longest start of the season, Zack Granite had three of the Twins’ 14 hits, and the Minnesota Twins held off a late rally to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Saturday night.

Gibson (6-8), who entered the game with a 6.29 ERA, was a likely candidate to be replaced in the Twins’ rotation, but looked like an ace on Saturday.

He tired after pitching into the eighth for the first time this season and the Tigers rallied for five runs. Alex Presley’s ground-rule double broke up the shutout and knocked out Gibson. Justin Upton followed with a three-run homer off reliever Taylor Rogers to pull the Tigers to 6-4.

The Tigers scored again on a throwing error by Miguel Sano before closer Brandon Kintzler retired Andrew Romine on a grounder to get out of the inning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s