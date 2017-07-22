Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League Draws Local Players

Posted 11:42 PM, July 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League gives college baseball players a great opportunity to play throughout the summer and also ease the transition to professional baseball.

Two local players who are playing on the Clippers and Loggers will soon be teammates at Michigan State this year and have loved playing in the local league with friends.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s